May 2023 local ballot measure results

Several ballot measures are on ballots in local counties this special election. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting.
Benton County:
Measure 2-139: Measure proposing renewing five-year operating local option tax levy for the Palestine Rural Fire Protection District.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 2-140: Bonds for community safety, mental health, and homelessness services facilities.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Coos County:
Measure 6-208: City of Bandon Sewer Rate Increase
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 6-209: City of Bandon Water Rate Increase
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 6-210: City of Bandon Electric Rate Increase
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Douglas County:
Measure 10-205: City of Roseburg charter amendment
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 10-206: Bonds to increase security; improve school building safety, and function for the Roseburg School District.
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Lane County:
Measure 20-340: Renewal of Jail and Youth Services Five-Year Levy
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 20-341: Shall the Creswell Water Control District be dissolved?
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 20-342: Bonds to Repair/Update Schools, Access Vocational Training; Improve Safety for Creswell School District No. 40
Yes: TBD No: TBD
Measure 20-343: Five-Year Parks and Recreation Operations and Maintenance Local Option Levy for the City of Eugene
Yes: TBD No: TBD