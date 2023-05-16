 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

May 2023 local ballot measure results

  • 0
KEZI Your Voice Your Vote

Several ballot measures are on ballots in local counties this special election. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting.

Benton County:

Measure 2-139: Measure proposing renewing five-year operating local option tax levy for the Palestine Rural Fire Protection District.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 2-140: Bonds for community safety, mental health, and homelessness services facilities.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Coos County:

Measure 6-208: City of Bandon Sewer Rate Increase

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 6-209: City of Bandon Water Rate Increase

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 6-210: City of Bandon Electric Rate Increase

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Douglas County:

Measure 10-205: City of Roseburg charter amendment

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 10-206: Bonds to increase security; improve school building safety, and function for the Roseburg School District.

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Lane County:

Measure 20-340: Renewal of Jail and Youth Services Five-Year Levy

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 20-341: Shall the Creswell Water Control District be dissolved?

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 20-342: Bonds to Repair/Update Schools, Access Vocational Training; Improve Safety for Creswell School District No. 40

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Measure 20-343: Five-Year Parks and Recreation Operations and Maintenance Local Option Levy for the City of Eugene

Yes: TBD No: TBD

Recommended for you