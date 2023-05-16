May 2023 special election results

EUGENE, Ore. -- May 16 is Election Day for several minor measures and positions across Oregon.

While the May 2023 election may not be as intense as other elections, several important measures are on ballots across Western Oregon including funds for community safety and jail services. School districts across the area are electing new board members, and the city of Eugene is voting to replace ousted councilwoman Clair Syrett in a permanent capacity.

Check back here for updated information on the status of these elections.