...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Friday morning through Saturday evening.


* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley,
Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon Cascade Foothills, Fire
Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire
Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade
Crest. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 665 East
Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph...locally
higher winds with gusts up to 50 mph in the Cascades.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15-25%.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

McKenzie River Clinic providing help to patients on Highway 126

  Updated
BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- Whether it is a routine physical or urgent care, the McKenzie River clinic is ready to assist those in rural communities.

“We have a full on lab in the clinic. We have, I believe, three exam rooms. We have our back office space for our front office patient support specialist. We have a community health worker that does a lot of outreach," said Orion Falvey, Executive Director of Orchid Health.

After working out of a van providing health care to emergency responders and patients, the clinic has found a new spot on McKenzie Highway.

Longtime patient Priscilla Oxley, a Vida resident, said despite losing her home in the Holiday Farm Fire, she never once stopped coming to the clinic because the smiling faces at the door never stopped despite her long road to recovery.

McKenzie River Clinic

“I think the reason why so many of us who lost her homes are coming back, is because the community is still here," oxley said. "We're still part of it. You're not starting over into your life, just the buildings and your possessions.” Oxley said.

The new clinic is located about ten minutes away from its old location. The old quilt shop turned medical clinic is accepting new patients trying to move past the fire that devastated this community two years ago.

“People come in and just say 'Wow! This is... I used to eat breakfast here,' and now it's a clinic so the change is dramatic,” said Shawn Dufault, a medical assistant at the clinic. "Every day we have new patients or new people come into the clinic and say they didn't even realize we had a new clinic here.”

The clinic provides visits to patients homes as well as pediatric and urgent care. It continues to welcome new patients every day.

“We have capacity to serve about a thousand to 1,200 with our one clinician, our one nurse practitioner, and our nurse care manager, community health care worker, medical assistant -- that whole care team can support about 1,000 to 1,200 patients,” Falvey said.

The clinic is located at 54771 McKenzie Highway.

