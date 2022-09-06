McKenzie River Clinic providing help to patients on Highway 126

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- Whether it is a routine physical or urgent care, the McKenzie River clinic is ready to assist those in rural communities.
“We have a full on lab in the clinic. We have, I believe, three exam rooms. We have our back office space for our front office patient support specialist. We have a community health worker that does a lot of outreach," said Orion Falvey, Executive Director of Orchid Health.
After working out of a van providing health care to emergency responders and patients, the clinic has found a new spot on McKenzie Highway.
Longtime patient Priscilla Oxley, a Vida resident, said despite losing her home in the Holiday Farm Fire, she never once stopped coming to the clinic because the smiling faces at the door never stopped despite her long road to recovery.
“I think the reason why so many of us who lost her homes are coming back, is because the community is still here," oxley said. "We're still part of it. You're not starting over into your life, just the buildings and your possessions.” Oxley said.
The new clinic is located about ten minutes away from its old location. The old quilt shop turned medical clinic is accepting new patients trying to move past the fire that devastated this community two years ago.
“People come in and just say 'Wow! This is... I used to eat breakfast here,' and now it's a clinic so the change is dramatic,” said Shawn Dufault, a medical assistant at the clinic. "Every day we have new patients or new people come into the clinic and say they didn't even realize we had a new clinic here.”
The clinic provides visits to patients homes as well as pediatric and urgent care. It continues to welcome new patients every day.
“We have capacity to serve about a thousand to 1,200 with our one clinician, our one nurse practitioner, and our nurse care manager, community health care worker, medical assistant -- that whole care team can support about 1,000 to 1,200 patients,” Falvey said.
The clinic is located at 54771 McKenzie Highway.