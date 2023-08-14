McKenzie River tubers rescued after getting trapped on island near Hayden Bridge

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Two people who were tubing on the McKenzie River Monday morning were rescued after they became trapped on an island downstream from Hayden Bridge, authorities said.
Eugene Springfield Fire officials said that neither was injured in the incident, nor were they wearing life jackets. First responders said that the incident served as a reminder of the importance of practicing safety first when enjoying outdoor recreation on local waterways.
“We had two tubers that were on the river today, on the McKenzie River,” said Wayne Morris, battalion chief for Eugene Springfield Fire. “They got trapped on an island that was just down from Hayden Bridge. They were uninjured but they didn't have any life vests, so our water rescue had to go pick them up and boat them back to Harvest Landing.”
This incident had a happy ending overall, but first responders say that it was an incident that could have just as easily not turned out so.
“Nobody was injured,” Morris said. “Luckily, we were able to get them transported back here safely. Again, they didn't have life vests and that's a real key… it's hot weather, a lot of people are on the river, we really want to make sure that they're wearing vests and being safe while they're out there.”