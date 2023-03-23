 Skip to main content
McKenzie School District opens child care center to recover from Holiday Farm Fire

  • Updated
McKenzie Little Eagles Child Care Center

BLUE RIVER, Ore. -- The McKenzie School District is opening a new child care center that will not only fill a gap for families after the Holiday Farm Fire, but will also hopefully attract new families to the area.

McKenzie School District officials opened the McKenzie Little Eagles Child Care Center on Thursday, March 23. Before then, there were no licensed child care facilities within the school district’s boundaries, making it tough for families to return to work after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Angie Smith, a parent of a McKenzie schools student, said she wouldn’t be able to work if it weren’t for the child care center. She’s excited that her three-year-old daughter will get to play and learn with others while getting better prepared for school.

“I think when the fire happened up here a lot of residents left. That included a lot of daycare providers that were up here, people with small children,” Smith said. “Coming back into this area, a lot of residents are moving back again, and now needing these child care options so they can start working, and start building this community back again.”

Child at McKenzie Little Eagles Child Care Center

Lane Tompkins, the superintendent of the McKenzie School District, said families have struggled to get back on their feet since the Holiday Farm Fire, and offering reliable and affordable child care is a way to rebuild and attract new Eagles. He said it will offer students safe spaces to learn through education and social interaction.

“After the fire it became very clear to us that we were going to need to provide some form of child care to retain and recruit new families,” Said Lacey Joy, McKenzie School District’s special programs coordinator. “Being able to offer this is huge. Not just for the families using the services, but for the families I was able to hire and bring in to work here. We were able to bring in six new employees, which is huge for this community.”

Welcome sign for McKenzie Little Eagles Child Care Center

The child care center was originally a satellite campus for the Lane Community College. After that, it was a food pantry. Over the last year, local donors raised $420,000 to fund the center, and the Lane County government just awarded the center $200,000 in grants to help offset costs and pay for staff.

