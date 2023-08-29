 Skip to main content
McKenzie Willamette Medical Center uses online scheduling to help reduce E.R. wait times

  • Updated
The McKenzie Willamette Medical Center is letting patients request E.R. visit times.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Long wait times in the emergency room are a sore topic, but the McKenzie Willamette Medical Center is easing the pain with a reservation system for patients.

The newly integrated system, called "In Quicker," is found on the hospital's website and lets the user select a time for an E.R. visit ahead of time to help reduce the amount of people waiting inside the hospital, and allow the patient to wait at home instead. Emergency Department Manager Jan Montry said the scheduling system will help give staff the support needed to help as many patients as possible.

Emergency Room waiting

With the planned closure of PeaceHealth University District Hosptial in Eugene, hospital staff and management are prepared for an influx in Emergency Room patients. 

“Basically, it's a tool that allows people patients with lower acute symptoms to save their place in line,” Montry said. “For us it improves our efficiency so we can spread out the arrivals and we can kind of know when people are coming.”

In the three months since the hospital started using it, they're reporting reduced wait times in the waiting rooms and an increase in completed appointments. Montry said that 85% of patients are able to be seen as quick as 15 minutes.

McKenzie Willamette Medical Center

The hospital already has seen 350 patients use the online scheduling so far and hopes more to do to lessen the amount of people waiting inside. 

Residents in Springfield feel that this scheduling system will be a massive positive for the community. Many saying that waiting for hours to be seen for something minor was a hassle. T.J. Johnson is a retired nurse who lives in Springfield, she said that getting people out of the waiting room and quickly into the hospitals data base is the best decision McKenzie-Willamette could have made.

"I'm just really thankful that this hospital is using that ability with technology to be able to get people through the system,” Johnson said. "People are sick that come to the emergency room and you don't want to necessarily be sitting around someone hacking, coughing and sneezing and potentially putting yourself at risk if you don't have to.”

The system will not be bypassing a patient who is in serious condition, and will only allow patients to schedule a E.R. visit if they are in a stable condition. 

Noah Chavez joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a news reporter. If you have any story ideas for Noah, you can email him at noahchavez@kezi.com.

