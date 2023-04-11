McKenzie-Willamette Midwifery Services to close in July

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- McKenzie Midwives and Lactation Services in Springfield will no longer be offering services in just a few months.
The last day the services will be in operation will be on July 7, according to the clinic. The clinic said for patients already under the care of the clinic, services will continue as normal. The center said this decision was taken after much deliberation. The midwifery services have been active for more than three years. For the remaining patients the center said it will work with them to transition their care.
For some women this news came as a shock. Erin McKay is in her first pregnancy. She was booked to be with the midwives for the birth of her child. Her due date is July 20 but the McKenzie Willamette Midwifery closes before that. McKay would prefer to have as natural a birth as possible, she lives out in Veneta but came to Springfield because of the services the Midwives offered.
McKay, said, "The hybridization of having the baby monitored and all the levels checked but still not being quite as quickly being pushed into the more extreme options such as a C-section -- things like that was something I really valued."
For McKay, the McKenzie Midwives were her best option. However, now she's back where she started, looking for new places to go.
Mckay said, "There's a lot of other midwives that work in the community that don't have the facilities. There's home births, but home is pretty tight as it is and it's thirty minutes out of town, so if there were complications. I was actually talking to some friends about whether I could birth in their home."
Another aspect of the midwives that appealed to McKay was there affordability. She said right now it's really expensive to have a baby in a traditional hospital.
Colleen Forbes has been a midwife since 2002, and runs her own independent practice. She's seen many midwifery centers close over her 21 years of practice. She is based in downtown Eugene, and has been in the city for more than nine years. She said it feels like a cycle that keeps repeating.
Forbes said, "It's really frustrating because it's just in direct opposition to all the public health data that shows the outcomes for mothers and babies are best with midwifery care."
Forbes shares McKay's frustrations, she did however recommend a few options that are still available.
"Obstetrics, doctors that provide obstetric care. Or to go to, two of the free standing birth centers that exist in Springfield, that are run by certified nurses and midwives. Although those midwives don't have hospital privileges." She said.
Forbes adds there is no other 24/7 midwifery practice in the Eugene Springfield area. She said public health data shows when a midwife is in the room, the outcome is generally better for women and for babies. The loss of the Mckenzie Midwifery means the end of a lot services they provided.
The midwives at Mckenzie-Willamette took on women from other clinics who needed checkups throughout their pregnancy. Forbes also says birth control will also be hit with this loss.
She said, " A program and to develop the access to mifepristone and misoprostol for medical abortion at Mckenzie-Willamette. With them leaving that's also removing some access to choice for more reproductive freedoms in this city."
Colleen Forbes believes the reasons for closing down are purely profit driven. She hopes somebody reconsiders the shutdown especially for all the women that depend on the midwives.
"It's just not evidence-based and it really demonstrates in my opinion a drive for income and not actually providing health care. I don't think there is a lot of room for, for-profit medical systems in this country," she said.