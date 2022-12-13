Measure 114 pause extended after hearing

HARNEY COUNTY, Ore. -- The pause on Ballot Measure 114’s enforcement has been extended for another 10 days after a decision by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio.

Measure 114, a measure that among other things would limit the purchases of firearms to people who held a permit issued by a law enforcement agency, was scheduled to go into effect on December 8. However, a series of legal challenges led to a judge in the Harney County circuit court placing a temporary restraining order on the measure, delaying when it would go into effect. The Oregon Attorney General, Ellen Rosenblum, asked the Oregon Supreme Court to overturn the Harney County judge’s decision, but was denied by the high court.

On December 13, a hearing was held in the Harney County court to decide whether to allow the pause to expire or extend it in order to better hear arguments challenging the measure. At the hearing, the Harney County judge extended the restraining order for another 10 days, above objections from the Attorney General. A future hearing to once again reconsider the pause has been scheduled for December 23. The Harney County judge is also considering an argument that challenges Measure 114’s ban on the sale of magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.