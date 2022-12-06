Measure 114 permit requirement delayed

SALEM, Ore. -- A federal judge is putting Ballot Measure 114’s requirement to acquire a permit to purchase a firearm on hold for 30 days, giving law enforcement more time to set up a procedure to issue those permits.

Measure 114 is scheduled to go into effect on December 8. On December 4, the Oregon Department of Justice informed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut that the state is seeking a two-month postponement of the parts of Measure 114 that require a permit for firearm purchases. On December 6, Judge Immergut handed down a decision in a lawsuit against Measure 114 brought by the Oregon Firearms Federation and several others.

According to court documents, in her decision, Judge Immergut denied many of the plaintiff’s motions that would weaken Measure 114, including motions to overturn the measure’s ban on magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition and overturn the permit requirement. However, Judge Immergut admitted the difficulty in setting up a process to issue permits. In light of this, the judge declared that the permitting provisions of the measure will not be implemented for another 30 days, meaning permits would be required starting on January 7. The rest of the measure’s provisions, including a ban on high-capacity magazines, will go into effect on December 8 as scheduled.