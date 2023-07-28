 Skip to main content
Medical emergency likely led to fatal Douglas County crash, deputies say

Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO)

GREEN, Ore. – Sheriff’s officials said a medical emergency is suspected to have caused a single-vehicle crash in Douglas County on Wednesday morning in which the driver died.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash that occurred at about 11:15 a.m. on July 26 in Green, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said the driver, identified as Naomi Noble, 86, of Roseburg, was traveling southbound on Carnes Road when witnesses saw her car jump a curb and hit a stand of mailboxes. Witnesses observed Noble’s car reenter the roadway into oncoming traffic before again jumping a curb and stopping in a bush, authorities said.

DCSO officials said that witnesses described Noble as appearing unresponsive as she entered the oncoming the lane of traffic. Witnesses who broke a window to access and remove Noble from the car could not find a pulse on her, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies said responding medics started administering CPR on Noble before she was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg where she was pronounced deceased.

Noble’s death was a result of a medical event and not the crash itself, sheriff’s officials said.

