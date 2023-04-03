Meeting for proposed bill that would allow sentence reductions for major crimes cancelled

SALEM, Ore. -- Senate Bill 320, a proposed bill that would allow for reduced sentences for certain major crimes in certain circumstances, appears to have had a major meeting cancelled, casting uncertainty on the bill's future.
Senate Bill 320 would have changed Measure 11, a law approved in 1994 that created mandatory minimum sentences for certain serious crimes. The proposed bill would have allowed a first-time offender convicted of a crime other than murder to be eligible for a reduction in their sentence if they demonstrated appropriate institutional behavior. Supporters of the bill argued the bill would give inmates the motivation to turn things around, while opponents said reductions in sentences for Measure 11 offenders would undermine the justice done by the original sentence.
A public hearing for SB320 was scheduled for April 3. However, the hearing seemed to have disappeared from the legislature’s schedule in the evening of March 31, and no further action is planned. Without further action, the bill will not be voted on and will not pass or go into law. According to a supporter of the bill, the Senate Judiciary Committee processed the bill without their input.
KEZI 9 News is working to find out more about the fate of Senate Bill 320. Stick with us for more details as they come to light.