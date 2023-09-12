Men arrested after allegedly starting bar fight, firing guns into the air

MILL CITY, Ore. – Two men were jailed after an early-morning incident on Saturday where they allegedly started a fight at a bar, left the establishment, and fired guns in the air, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the LCSO, at about 2:14 a.m. on September 9, deputies were sent to a disturbance at the Trio Taven at 815 southwest Linn Blvd. in Mill City. Deputies said they arrived to find two men had allegedly caused a disturbance at the bar including starting a fight, and were told to leave. The men then allegedly left the bar and fired several gunshots into the air. The LCSO said deputies found spent rifle casings in the road near the tavern.
Deputies said they got statements from witnesses and were able to identify Trenton Stafford, 31, and Michael Baney, 26, both of Mill City, as the suspects in the incident. Deputies said they made contact with both Stafford and Baney, seized a short-barreled rifle and a revolver, arrested the men, and sent them to the Linn County Jail.
Stafford faces charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, and third-degree criminal mischief. Baney was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering, second-degree disorderly conduct, and unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle.