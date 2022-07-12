Men arrested after shot fired, police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a shot was fired in the city, Eugene police say.
According to the Eugene Police Department, police received a report of handgun shots near west Broadway on July 10 just after 2:30 a.m. Police say multiple officers arrived and were told there had been two people fighting. Police said they were told that one of the men -- eventually identified as Spike Elvis Kirumira, 27 -- started to walk away from the fight, shot a handgun, then ran away, along with the man he had been fighting with.
Officers reportedly fanned out throughout the area to find the shooter. Police said that Kirumira was shortly found at 13th Avenue and High Street with a friend, Emmanuel Bagumira, 36. Police say both were arrested without incident, and that a gun was recovered.
Kirumira was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm, and sent to the Lane County Jail. Bagumira was also sent to jail on an unrelated warrant.