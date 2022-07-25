Methane gas at Philomath subdivision has some residents nervous

PHILOMATH, Ore. -- The discovery of methane gas at a new Philomath subdivision has brought construction on additional homes to a screeching halt.
The Millpond Crossing development is built on a former log pond and mill southwest of Philomath. During construction, a large amount of underground decomposing organic material was found on the site that could produce methane gas. Methane is highly explosive, and residents at Millpond Crossing have reportedly been told to avoid using power tools, barbecues, or anything that may cause a spark or set off the gas.
The builders said that where organic material was found, it was replaced with fill rock. Additionally, homeowners were informed that fans and methane alarms have been installed in all new buildings, and that tests haven’t found any methane. Monitoring and inspections will be provided for free for two years.
Prospective homeowners were told they have five days since being informed about the methane to rescind or terminate the purchase of their homes. However, the only warning about the methane some current residents got was a letter on all the doors in the neighborhood. Some residents are concerned, and are planning to try to move.