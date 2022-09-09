Middle school student reports being followed by suspicious adult

EUGENE, Ore. -- Officers responded to an alleged incident earlier Friday morning where a suspicious adult followed a student in a van on their way to Roosevelt Middle School, according to the Eugene Police Department.

Police say the incident happened at about 7:45 a.m. on September 9. EPD says the student was offered a ride by an adult in a van, but refused and then contacted school authorities, who then called the police. EPD officers are said to have contacted and identified the suspect, but no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Police say this incident does not appear to be connected with an incident that happened earlier this week in the north Terry Street and Royal Avenue area.