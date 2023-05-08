Midwifery advocates protest clinic closure in attempt to save service

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Advocates for midwifery care protested in Springfield Friday afternoon to try and save the service after a local clinic announced its impending closure.
After more than three years in operation, McKenzie Midwives and Lactation Services in Springfield is set to close on July 7. The clinic said the decision to end their operation was taken after much deliberation, and that service will continue as normal for patients already under care of the clinic. Even so, many patients were extremely dismayed at the news.
At about 3 p.m. on May 5, a group of protesters met outside McKenzie Midwives and made their way to the corner of Mohawk Boulevard and G Street to raise awareness of the impending closure and encourage the clinic to keep the midwifery center open. Toby Lewis, one of the protesters at Friday’s march, said she’s used midwifery services there before and was excited to deliver again, but with the closure, now she’s looking for another center.
“I recently moved back to Eugene, and was really excited to find this clinic. My due date is in August. After my first appointment they announced they're closing down. What do I do now? I'm having to change health care providers again,” Lewis said. “Some complications mean that finding the right fit for care will be tricky."
There are two other free-standing birthing centers in the Springfield area: Our Community Birth Center and the Eden Midwifery. Another option would be women’s care that offers midwifery services with a low-intervention birth model in a hospital.