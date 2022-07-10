Mill City man arrested for strangulation, kidnapping and other crimes near Detroit Lake

DETROIT, Ore.-- A Mill City man is facing multiple charges in Linn County Jail accused of assaulting a woman near Detroit.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday around 4:30 a.m., the dispatch center received reports that a woman had walked up to a campsite and asked for help after she had been beaten up and shot by a man.
Deputies said the campsite is on Forest Service Road NF-634, located on the south side of Detroit Lake, about 4.5 miles from Highway 22.
The caller reported that the woman walked for several miles trying to get help, according to officials.
Deputies met with the woman and gathered evidence. She was treated at a local area hospital for injuries.
The suspect is identified as Christopher Favor.
He's facing charges of second degree assault, strangulation, second degree kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangering and first degree criminal mischief.
Anyone with information about the case can call 541-917-6675.