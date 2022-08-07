Miller Road fire now 95% contained, officials say

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. - Officials with Central Oregon Fire gave their final update on the Miller Road Fire Sunday morning.
At 9:05 a.m., officials said there has been 'significant work' done on the fire, which is about 95% contained as of Sunday.
With help from the Oregon State Fire Marshal and Northwest Incident Management Team 8, hand crews have been focusing more on mop-up operations along the 25-mile fire perimeter and around structures.
OSFM and NWIMT8 will both be retracting their resources on Monday, as what officials call the need for fire personnel, decreases.
When both agencies begin to back off, a smaller incident management organization will continue to watch the fire as hot weather is expected for the next few days.
