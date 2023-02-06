 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For
the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south
winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale
Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in Beaverton as jackpot climbs higher

  • Updated
  • 0
Powerball ticket

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- As the Powerball jackpot climbs ever higher, lottery officials said one lucky Oregonian got their hands on a $1 million winning ticket.

Officials with the Oregon Lottery said a Beaverton resident purchased a Powerball ticket on February 4 that ended up winning $1 million. In addition, a Cottage Grove resident reportedly purchased a ticket that ended up winning $100,000 on February 3. Oregonians who sell winning tickets also get a bonus for selling them; the Oregon Lottery says the retailer who sold the $1 million ticket got a $10,000 bonus. The Powerball jackpot is estimated at $747 million for the February 6 drawing, making it the fifth-largest in Powerball history according to lottery officials.

Lottery officials said that since the jackpot was last won on November 21, 2022, more than $15 million worth of tickets have been sold. The Oregon Lottery says that about a third of those sales will go back to state beneficiaries to support economic development, education, veteran services, state parks and more.

Lottery officials say that you should always sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim your prize. Players with a winning ticket should consult a trusted financial planner or other professional to make a plan for their winnings, and the Oregon Lottery reminds residents that players have a year to claim their prize.

