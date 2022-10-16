Millions of dollars going to new OSU Research Center

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Millions of dollars will fund a brand new research facility at Oregon State University.
OSU announced Friday $100 million in gifts to launch a $200 million research and education center that will harness one of the nation’s most powerful supercomputers and team-based research in artificial intelligence, materials science and robotics to solve global challenges in areas such as climate science, oceanography, sustainability and water resources.
The complex will also underpin OSU’s research and teaching supporting the semiconductor and broader technology industry in Oregon and beyond.
The center will be named the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Collaborative Innovation Complex following a gift of $50 million to the OSU Foundation from Jen-Hsun Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, and his wife Lori, both of whom are Oregon State University graduates.
“We are thrilled by this extraordinary philanthropy and commitment to advancing research discovery and problem-solving,” OSU President Jayathi Murthy said.“The center will be a dynamic place where creative, driven faculty, students and partners from business and other universities come together to solve critical challenges facing the state, nation and world."
Murthy said the three-story, 150,000 square-foot center is being designed and is anticipated to open in 2025. It will be built in the northwest corner of OSU’s Corvallis campus along Southwest Memorial Place and Monroe Avenue, near the intersection with Monroe and Southwest 23rd Street.
Murthy said the center is part of Oregon State’s efforts to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM education and research.
The Huangs graduated from Oregon high schools and met while undergraduates in OSU’s College of Engineering.
“We discovered our love for computer science and engineering at OSU. We hope this gift will help inspire future generations of students also to fall in love with technology and its capacity to change the world,” Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang said.
The center will employ a NVIDIA supercomputer to support faculty in addressing highly complex and challenging computational problems. The OSU supercomputer – powered by next-generation NVIDIA CPUs, GPUs and networking – is expected to be among the world’s fastest university supercomputers, powerful enough to train the largest AI models and perform complex digital twin simulations. The complex will also have a state-of-the-art clean room and other specialized research facilities.
NVIDIA has pioneered accelerated computing to tackle challenges that otherwise can’t be solved. Its work in artificial intelligence and computer graphics is transforming industries valued at more than $100 trillion, from gaming to health care to transportation, and profoundly impacting society.
During the 2023 Oregon legislative session, OSU will request $75 million in state-paid bonding to match philanthropic and university contributions for the collaborative innovation complex. The university and OSU Foundation also will seek additional public, private sector and philanthropic support for equipment, faculty support and research programs within the complex. This will include funding to support targeted faculty hires and the university’s goals to increase diversity in STEM fields.
The complex will build on OSU’s distinction in engineering and computer science, said Scott Ashford, dean of OSU’s College of Engineering.
It will feature a state-of-the art supercomputer incorporating NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD and OVX SuperPOD systems. Water used to cool it will help heat more than 500,000 square feet of building space on OSU’s Corvallis campus. It will also include laboratories for materials scientists, environmental researchers and others throughout the university, as well as an extended-reality theater, robotics and drone playground and a do-it-yourself maker space.
Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is co-chairing a semi-conductor taskforce to support the state’s semiconductor industry, praised OSU’s plans.
“It’s no secret that advanced computer chips are the linchpin of the 21st century economy,” Wyden said. “This state-of-the-art facility provides opportunity for Oregon State faculty and students to make generation-defining discoveries to push our tech industry forward. I am very excited for Oregon State to open this incredible facility and bring together the best and brightest to provide interdisciplinary solutions to complicated problems.”
Brown also voiced support for OSU’s collaborative innovation complex.
“Our state has benefited greatly from having a world-class research university like Oregon State University to allow us to develop further technological innovations and grow our high-tech workforce,” Brown said. “The collaborative innovation complex will further enable OSU’s world-class researchers and facilities to address some of Oregon’s most pressing issues, including semiconductor research and development, climate change and public health.”
The university has received four gifts of $25 million or more for the campaign to date. In 2021, the OSU Foundation announced an anonymous $50 million gift supporting the completion of Reser Stadium. In 2018, the university received its first $50 million gift, a contribution from alumnus Gary Carlson to name the Gary R. Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine.
OSU’s first philanthropic campaign was launched in July 2004 with a goal of $625 million. It ended on Dec. 31, 2014, having raised $1.142 billion.