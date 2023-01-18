Miss Oregon Volunteer pageant to be held at the Hult Center

EUGENE, Ore. -- Miss Oregon Volunteer is hosting their pageant on the weekend of January 21 at the Hult Center.
This is the second year of the event. There will be 22 contestants in three divisions – one for five- to 13-year-olds, another for teens, and a third for 18- to 26-year-olds. They are judged in four categories: private interview, fitness and wellness, talent, and evening gown.
It takes more than 20 volunteers to put the event on. As Heidi Albertsons, the executive co-director of the event, says, Miss Oregon Volunteer is dedicated to the encouragement, uplifting and celebrating of young women across the state by offering benefits and opportunities for participation in scholarship programs.
“Pageantry is not just about being beautiful and glamorous,” she said. “There's so many more skills that these young ladies learn as far as learning how to interview, learning how to talk to people of all ages, how to be more involved in their community with volunteering at different organizations.”
The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on January 21 at the Hult Center. The winner of the pageant will compete in June for the title of Miss Volunteer America and a chance at a $90,000 scholarship. Tickets are available at Miss Oregon Volunteer’s website.