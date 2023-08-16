Missing 11-year-old from Springfield may be in danger, ODHS says

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare Division is looking for a boy in foster care who went missing from Springfield on Monday and may be in danger.
According to ODHS, Chayton Owings, 11, went missing from Springfield at some point on August 14. The ODHS said Owings is known to spend time around Highway 99 and Roosevelt Boulevard in Eugene, and may try to travel to Florence or Yachats. He is also known to spend time at unhoused encampments, the ODHS said.
Owings is described as standing 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 67 pounds. The ODHS said he has brown hair and blue-gray eyes. Anyone with information on Owings’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement immediately.