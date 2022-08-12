Missing 17-year-old believed to have met internet man

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The Springfield Police Department is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old who was last seen on August 7 and is believed to have been coerced to leave home.
Edgardo Bautista Gallardo, 17, was last seen on August 7 at 11 p.m. in Springfield. Gallardo is believed to have left home of their own accord and reportedly left a note and all their personal belongings behind. The family of the missing person says Gallardo met an adult male from online, and may have been coerced by that person to leave home.
Gallardo’s family and friends are concerned for their well-being. Anyone with information about Gallardo’s whereabout should call the Springfield Police Department at 541-726-3714 and reference case number 22-5821.