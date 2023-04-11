Missing Albany boy found; woman he was with facing rape charges

ALBANY, Ore. – A missing 13-year-old is safe and back with family – and the woman he went missing with is facing criminal charges.
According to the Albany Police Department, on April 5, they heard a missing person report for Tryston Charles Wade, 13, of Albany. Police said Wade had gone missing from a friend’s house earlier that day, and was probably with Alyssa Kathleen Thomas, 24, of Albany. Police moved to begin an investigation, and heard the two may have been up in the Portland area.
In the evening of April 10, Albany police announced that Wade and Thomas had been located in Portland and were being interviewed by Albany police. Later that night, family members of Wade posted on social media showing that he was safe at home and with family.
Albany police said Alyssa was arrested in Portland on the night of April 10 with the help of Portland Police Department. Court records show Alyssa Thomas is currently in the Linn County Jail on charges of second-degree rape, second-degree sodomy, and second-degree custodial interference. She is scheduled to appear in court in the afternoon of April 11.