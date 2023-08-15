Missing Blue River woman found drowned in Blue River Reservoir

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 96 to 105 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the
Foothills valleys and across the Willamette Valley. A tad
cooler for Wednesday, with highs 95 to 102. Expect continued
warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the middle 60s
to lower 70s, with warmest in the larger urban cores such as
Portland, Salem and Eugene.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org
Missing Blue River woman found drowned in Blue River Reservoir

Missing Blue River woman

Mekenna Reiley, 40, was reported missing from her home on April 6, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.

BLUE RIVER, Ore. – A woman who last seen back in April was found dead after apparently drowning in Blue River Reservoir, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mekenna Christine Reiley, 40, of Blue River, went missing from her home near the Blue River Reservoir on April 6, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. An effort to find Reiley was quickly organized by local friends, family and the LCSO, but it was unsuccessful. Searchers were concerned about the dangerous terrain that surrounds the community along the McKenzie River.

On Saturday, August 12, a body was found in Blue River Reservoir. LCSO officials confirmed on Tuesday, August 15 that it was Reiley, who had drowned in the reservoir. Although the LCSO said there were no indications of foul play, they are continuing to investigate any leads related to Reiley’s disappearance.

