Missing Blue River woman found drowned in Blue River Reservoir

BLUE RIVER, Ore. – A woman who last seen back in April was found dead after apparently drowning in Blue River Reservoir, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mekenna Christine Reiley, 40, of Blue River, went missing from her home near the Blue River Reservoir on April 6, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. An effort to find Reiley was quickly organized by local friends, family and the LCSO, but it was unsuccessful. Searchers were concerned about the dangerous terrain that surrounds the community along the McKenzie River.

On Saturday, August 12, a body was found in Blue River Reservoir. LCSO officials confirmed on Tuesday, August 15 that it was Reiley, who had drowned in the reservoir. Although the LCSO said there were no indications of foul play, they are continuing to investigate any leads related to Reiley’s disappearance.