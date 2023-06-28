Missing child in river that triggered rescue effort found to be infant-sized doll

EUGENE, Ore. -- After mounting a rescue operation for what they thought was a child lost in the Willamette River, emergency personnel are treating the incident as a training exercise.
At about 10:51 a.m., several crews responded to a report that a child in a light-colored one piece swimsuit had fallen into the Willamette River near the Beltline Bridge and been swept away by the current. The child was reportedly not wearing a life jacket. Several rescue crews from the Lane County Sheriff's Office and Eugene Springfield Fire rushed to the Willamette River to try to rescue the child.
After a frantic rescue effort involving boats, airborne drones and numerous emergency personnel, the "missing child" that was floating down the river was found and identified as an infant-sized doll. Authorities said a person on the river bank had called 911 when they saw the doll, believing it to be an endangered infant.
Authorities said they were somewhat grateful for the incident, calling it good practice for their emergency-response capabilities.