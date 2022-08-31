 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Missing Cottage Grove child believed to be in danger

Missing child Chloe Brinegar

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services reports that Chloe Brinegar, 15, has gone missing from Cottage Grove on August 9 and is believed to be in danger.

ODHS says Brinegar is a child in foster care. They were last seen in Cottage Grove on August 9 and are believed to like to spend time in Bend, Sunriver, Deschutes River Woods, La Pine, Klamath Falls and Christmas Valley. They are said to stand 5 feet and 1 inch tall, and weigh about 115 pounds. They have brown eyes and tend to wear their hair short with colored extensions. ODHS says they have a hoop nose piercing and a tattoo of an eye on their wrist.

Missing 15-year-old Chole Brinegar

ODHS is asking for the public’s help in finding Brinegar and say to contact 911 or local law enforcement with any information on Brinegar's whereabouts. When contacting local law enforcement, ODHS says to mention Lane County Sheriff’s Office case number 2204458 of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number 1457931.

