Missing Cottage Grove child believed to be in danger

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Human Services reports that Chloe Brinegar, 15, has gone missing from Cottage Grove on August 9 and is believed to be in danger.
ODHS says Brinegar is a child in foster care. They were last seen in Cottage Grove on August 9 and are believed to like to spend time in Bend, Sunriver, Deschutes River Woods, La Pine, Klamath Falls and Christmas Valley. They are said to stand 5 feet and 1 inch tall, and weigh about 115 pounds. They have brown eyes and tend to wear their hair short with colored extensions. ODHS says they have a hoop nose piercing and a tattoo of an eye on their wrist.
ODHS is asking for the public’s help in finding Brinegar and say to contact 911 or local law enforcement with any information on Brinegar's whereabouts. When contacting local law enforcement, ODHS says to mention Lane County Sheriff’s Office case number 2204458 of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children case number 1457931.