Missing Douglas County man found in California

UPDATE: The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Richard Doffing has been found safe and sound by authorities in California. The DCSO offered thanks to everyone who helped look for Doffing and reunite him with his family.
GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning.
DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350.
Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.
Deputies along with Search and Rescue crews are actively searching for Richard or his vehicle. There is no current indication as to his direction of travel or possible route.