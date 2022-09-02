Missing elderly woman found safe, Lane County deputies say

UPDATE: Nancy Peschel has been located and is safe, the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- an 88-year-old woman is missing after leaving her home for an unknown destination, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
The LCSO says Nancy Peschel, 88, left her home in the Cottage Grove area at about 10 a.m. on September 1. Officials say her direction of travel is unknown, but that Peschel may have been heading towards Myrtle Point. Deputies say Peschel was last seen driving a tan or silver 2010 Chevrolet Impala.
Peschel is described as an adult white female with white hair and brown eyes. Officials say she stands about 5 feet tall.
Anyone with information regarding Nancy Peschel’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 option 1.