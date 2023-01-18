 Skip to main content
Missing Elmira teen found

Missing Elmira teen Corbin William Turner Jan. 18

UPDATE: Corbin William Turner was found just before noon on Wednesday, January 18, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.

ELMIRA, Ore. -- Search and Rescue crews with the Lane County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing and possibly endangered teenager who they say left home early on Wednesday morning.

According to the LCSO, Corbin William Turner, 14, of Elmira, left his home at about 5:21 a.m. in the morning of January 18, and has not returned. The LCSO said Turner shows signs of mental illness, and is likely disoriented and confused. Turner recently went missing under similar circumstances, and spent the night outdoors without proper preparations before being found.

Corbin William Turner Jan. 18

Turner is described as a teenage white male standing nearly 6 feet tall and weighing about 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. The LCSO says he may be wearing a black Cabela's jacket, blue jeans, work boots and an American-flag-patterned hat.

