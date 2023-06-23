Missing Eugene 11-year-old may be in danger, ODHS says

EUGENE, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Human Services’ Child Welfare Division is looking for a boy in foster care who went missing from Eugene on Tuesday and may be trying to get to Florence.
According to ODHS, Chayton Owings, 11, went missing from Eugene at some point on June 21. ODHS said Owings is believed to still be in the Eugene area. Owings is also believed to be in danger and may be trying to get to Florence, the ODHS said.
Owings is described as standing 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 65 pounds. The ODHS said he has brown hair and blue-gray eyes. Anyone with information on Owings’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement immediately.