Missing Eugene man found deceased in Willamette River

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The remains of a person missing from Eugene were retrieved from the Willamette River on Wednesday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the BCSO, a woman was canoeing in the Willamette River on the morning of August 17 when she saw a body on a small island about a mile north of McCartney Park near Harrisburg. Deputies were able to respond to the scene and retrieve the body at about 11 a.m. that same day. Deputies say their investigation identified the remains as being those of Justin Grossman, 36.
The BCSO says the Lane County Sheriff’s Office told them on May 9 that rescuers from Eugene Springfield Fire and the LCSO responded to reports of a capsized canoe that is suspected to have belonged to Grossman on May 7. The LCSO says searchers were unable to find Grossman at the time. He had reportedly been camping on an island in the river and was using the canoe to commute to and from the island. It is suspected his canoe capsized during one of these trips.