Missing Florence woman and daughter found

UPDATE: Kristin and Skye Williams have been located and are in contact with family members. The Lane County Sheriff's Office thanks the public for their help in the case.
FLORENCE, Ore. - The Lane County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing woman and her daughter who have not been seen since since September 3rd.
LCSO said 34-year-old Kristin Williams is believed to have left her home on South Slough Road back on September 3rd or 4th with her one and a half year old daugher, Skye Williams.
The two have not been seen or heard from since.
Kristin is described as a white female, 5’5”, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Skye is described as a black female, 2’9”, 32 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding Kristin or her daughter, please contact LCSO at 541-682-4150.