Model trains bustle about Valley River Center for food drive

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Valley River Center is decked out with scenes of bustling model trains for the next few days, as local model railroad clubs have brought their skills and trains to bring awareness to a food drive.
The trains and dioramas are set up throughout the Valley River center from January 19 through January 22 for the 43rd Annual Model Train Show. The annual event is put on by the Willamette Cascade Model Railroad Club, Operation Lifesaver, and the Atlantic Pacific N-Engineers Club. This year, organizers have added a food drive to help fight hunger in Lane County. They are accepting non-perishable food items in the bin set up in Center Court.
Heather Decker, the marketing manager of Valley River Center, says the event is a yearly fixture that people love to see and donate for.
“It's been going on for 43 years, so the people here at Willamette Cascade love putting it on,” Decker said. “People young and old are excited to see the trains and donate as well. It's just a nice thing to do to help out our community.”
Food donations go to help FOOD For Lane County. The non-profit says the items most needed include canned meats and fish, stews, chilis, broths, peanut butter, dried fruit, apple sauce, canned fruit without syrup, pasta, rice, cereal, dried beans, oatmeal, masa, mole, chiles, canned vegetables, and beans.