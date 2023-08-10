Modular buildings for Springfield Public Schools' new cosmetology program placed on site

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – Modular buildings that will be used for Gateways High School’s new cosmetology program were delivered on Thursday morning, according to Springfield school officials.

A total of three buildings arrived and were placed on foundations on August 10, with work expected to be completed by the afternoon. Mindy Leroux, who is the high school director for Springfield Public Schools, said that there are currently 15 juniors signed up for the program and the district will be starting a wait list for others wanting to get into the program.

“What's amazing is they know in high school what they want to do and this gets them ready.. for their career upon graduation,” Leroux said, “so they don't have to wait until they graduate high school and then go get another degree in cosmetology. They can do it all in high school and then that way it's free…”

The program will cover everything from hair design and aesthetics to manicures and pedicures, Leroux said. Typical cosmetology schools cost about $25,000, and this program is available for free to students.

“So, students get to choose what area they want to focus in,” Leroux said. “ If they want to be a nail tech, if they want to cut hair, if they want to be a barber, we have everything available for them. We encourage students to go for, the ones that have more hours and competencies attached to them, just because, again, it's free. If students graduate and then go to a cosmetology school, it can be up to 25-thousand dollars.”

Construction is hoped to be mostly completed by the time school starts, Leroux said. The two-year Gateways High School program is aligned with a community college programs will prepare students to take the state cosmetology exam by the time they graduate.