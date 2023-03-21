Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District looking for a pair of thieves

MARCOLA, Ore. -- The Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District is not happy after a pair of thieves broke into one of their stations and left with equipment.

The burglary happened on Saturday March 18, at the fire district's Station 2, which serves as a satellite station for the district. The two suspects arrived in what appears to be a Chrysler 300, with a dark blue paint job. The security camera footage shows the break-in occurred just after 9:00 p.m.

They were in the building for at least 12 minutes, and most of the equipment taken came from the fire trucks, as most of their doors were left open. Firefighters became aware of the incident on Monday. It's important to note that the bulk of the Mohawk Rural Fire District is made up of volunteers, so no one was in the station after hours

Chief Steven Wallace, the head of the District, is shocked someone would go out of their way to steal from the Fire Station. According to him, a lot of the items help protect not just the community, but also firefighters when they are stuck in tough situations.

"You know we're here to help the community this district is mostly staffed by volunteer firefighters," Chief Wallace said. "And they work hard to serve the community and protect them. To see people steal equipment that we use to protect the community and save lives is just really disheartening and really angering."

Chief Wallace gave a description of the two suspects. Both are reported to be white men. One individual is a rather large person. The second individual is skinnier than the first. In the video, the larger person yells "Jim!" at the skinnier person to hurry him up.

It was the larger individual who broke down the door at the Mohawk Valley Rural Fire District's Station 2. Originally, the two suspects attempted to enter the building through the side door closet to Old Marcola road. However, they had trouble and went around the building and entered through a door on the opposite side of the building. They left visible marks on the door.

Chief Wallace also said this is not the first time a break-in has happened. Last time was over 10 years ago. It led to the station having security cameras installed, which is how, this time, firefighters were able to get footage of the burglary. The reason for the break-in is unknown at this time. The Fire District has reported the incident to Lane County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Wallace said, "We discovered we are the third district to be hit in the last three weeks, by this kind of behavior. And it sounds like all the robberies are about the same type of equipment that's missing from all the different stations."

Not all of that stolen equipment is accounted for. But so far, the District knows it's missing a Rapid Intervention Team pack along with a number of axes, and maybe even a saw and an extinguisher.

"So we're just trying to get a solid count, check serial numbers with all of our existing equipment to find out exactly which pieces are missing," Chief Wallace said.

The final cost of the stolen items is still being calculated, but Chief Wallace gave a rough estimate. He puts the number in between $15,000 and $20,000 worth of equipment. The two suspects are still at large.