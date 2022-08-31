Moments leading to fatal Scio plane crash described in official report

SCIO, Ore. -- A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board has shed light on a plane crash that occurred on August 21 near Scio. The crash killed the pilot and left a passenger with injuries that later proved fatal.
The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 21. The NTSB released their preliminary report on Tuesday, August 30. The NTSB notes that the investigation is still underway, and eyewitnesses are still being interviewed and evidence is still being gathered. As such, the narrative the NTSB constructed of the crash may contain errors the board says will be corrected when the investigation is concluded.
The plane being flown was identified by the National Transportation Safety Board as an experimental home-built Vans RV-8 airplane. The NTSB’s report says witnesses, including relatives of the pilot, told them the pilot would often fly low and do aerial tricks over the relatives’ home. The report states that on the day of the crash the pilot, later identified as Dennis Jackson, 78, of Independence, made two passes over his relatives’ home before descending to about 100 feet above the ground. Eyewitnesses related to the pilot say the plane performed a barrel roll then went out of sight behind some trees and apparently crashed. The report includes eyewitness testimony that the plane was flying unsteadily just before the crash.
The NTSB’s report includes eyewitness reports from nearby individuals who live about half a mile away from the crash site. Those eyewitnesses state the plane made a pass that may have flown low enough for the plane’s landing wheels to hit the tops of trees. The report references a video taken of the crash that shows the plane ascending at a steep angle through distant trees before descending towards the ground at a 45-degree angle and crashing.
The NTSB’s report states throughout that eyewitnesses say the plane’s engine was heard to be running normally throughout the incident. According to the report, the plane crashed nose-and-wing-first at high speed, mangling the body of the craft and throwing parts as far as 250 feet from the impact site. The pilot, Dennis Jackson, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger and wife, Amy Jackson, was airlifted to a Salem-area with injuries that later proved fatal.