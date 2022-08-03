Monkeypox case detected in Coos County

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Coos Health and Wellness reported on August 3 that one case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Coos County.
Public health officials say the symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle and back aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, respiratory symptoms, and rash that may be located near the hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, genitals or anus. Officials add that this rash can often be painful or itchy and will go through several stages, including scabs, pimples and blisters before healing.
Coos Health and Wellness says that not everyone will experience all of these symptoms, but a rash is present in almost all cases. Officials say the symptoms usually present within three weeks of exposure to the virus, and that a person with the disease is infectious from the time symptoms start until the rash has completely healed over. They add that the illness usually lasts two to four weeks.
A vaccine for monkeypox exists, but it is reserved exclusively for those who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with monkeypox within the last two weeks. Officials recommend avoiding skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a monkeypox rash, avoiding contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used, and washing hands often.