Monkeypox cases reported in Benton County; officials say vaccine available

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Two cases of monkeypox have been reported in Benton County, but vaccines will be available at a COVID-19 vaccination event to be held later this week, Benton County officials said.
Officials say these two cases of monkeypox are the first to be reported in Benton County. The Benton County Health Department said the patients are following recommendations from health officials and medical providers. Health officials said they will not release any protected health information or other information that might identify a specific patient.
The Benton County Health Department said they are partnering with the Oregon health Authority and Oregon State University to offer doses of the monkeypox vaccine at upcoming COVID vaccination events on the OSU Corvallis Campus. Public health officials say that only those who have been in contact with someone who has had monkeypox or who are themselves at greater risk of monkeypox infection should get the monkeypox vaccine. Officials say that while anyone can get monkeypox, the risk is higher for individuals who have prolonged skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals.
The vaccine clinic will be held from November 15 through November 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Memorial Union Room 62 at OSU. Both the COVID and monkeypox vaccines will be provided without charge, no health insurance required.