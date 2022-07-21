Monkeypox containment efforts continue in Lane County and across Oregon.

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- With three confirmed cases and up to 11 suspected cases of monkeypox in Lane County, public health organizations are coordinating to identify cases and treat those exposed to the virus.
The Oregon Health Authority is reporting up to 32 total presumptive and confirmed monkeypox cases in the state since the disease was first detected in Oregon in June. Limited amounts of monkeypox vaccines are available in Oregon, and officials are working with federal partners to get more doses to the most at-risk groups. Dr. Dean Sidelinger, an epidemiologist at OHA, said the disease is spread by skin-to-skin contact.
“Many of the infections from the current outbreak are from skin-to-skin contact, typically during sexual activity,” Sidelinger said. “People who have multiple partners, particularly ones they don't know, who have been in areas with large numbers of cases seem to be at higher risk.”
Lane County Public Health says they have designated a team of public health professionals to address monkeypox cases in Lane County. LCPH also says they’ve received vaccines from the OHA and is rolling them out to those who qualify for preventative vaccination and those who have been exposed. LCPH and the OHA are also working together by sharing labs to test for the disease, helping health officials detect cases earlier.
LCPH says they are focusing on the highest-risk populations at this time, and believes the threat of contracting monkeypox for the general public is low. If you see symptoms of monkeypox -- including an unexplained rash or sores -- LCPH says to see your primary health care provider or call 541-682-4041 if you do not have one. They say to avoid physical contact with others until you have been checked over by a medical professional.