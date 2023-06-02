Monroe man released from jail one day after sentencing due to time served

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A man convicted of crimes including stealing an entire tiny house was released from jail the day after receiving his sentence due to time served, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported.
According to the BCSO, Bo Dale Monroe, 21, of Monroe, was arrested on April 13 on charges of first-degree aggravated theft, violation of a restraining order, unlawful use of a vehicle, first-degree theft, and failing to appear in court. Court documents show one theft charge stemmed from the apparent theft of an entire tiny house which had been stolen from the Junction City area earlier in the year. Court documents show that while the other charges were dismissed, Bo Monroe pleaded guilty to two theft charges and was sentenced to a total of 40 days in jail and three years of supervised probation.
Bo Monroe was jailed on April 13, and sentenced on May 22. On May 23, Monroe was released from jail, having served 39 of his 40 days while working through the justice system.
Court documents show that Bo Monroe had racked up a long list of charges over several recent arrests, including unlawful possession of a firearm, attempting to elude a police officer, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, reckless endangering, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. Court documents show many of these charges were dismissed in court. Documents also show that Bo Monroe was granted a diversion for the DUII charge, and must attend a victim impact panel online in lieu of the usual sentence for such a charge.