Monroe middle schoolers participate in EWEB EV challenge

EUGENE, Ore. – Students at Monroe Middle School participated in Eugene Water and Electric Board’s Electric Vehicle Challenge on Wednesday morning, putting their hand-built EVs to the test, according to EWEB officials.
The event was a re-branded version of EWEB’s previous EWEB Solar Challenge, and reflected a focus on a car that students could potentially build in their lifetime. The young race car engineers worked on building their cars for weeks.
“The big idea is bringing a hands-on science experience-experience to students,” said Tana Shepard, Eugene School District 4J’s K-12 climate energy conservation specialist. “We get some really great feedback from the kids, like, ‘This isn't what we usually get to do,’ and so that hands-on aspect and really hitting home that science is cool and fun, and this really hits the mark on that.”
Technical components studied in the car’s construction include the scientific principles of friction, drag, inertia, speed, momentum, and gravity on a car’s performance, Shepard said. She said that the project, overall, serves as a hands-on science experiment for students and provide them with a fun and unique experience that’s different from typical classroom lessons.
Dakora Aaron, an eighth grader at Monroe, said the project was pretty fun, although he’d hoped his car would go a little faster. He and the other students began by putting together a design and then installing wheels and axles. The motors weren’t installed until shortly before their race day, and Aaron said seeing the car move with the motor installed was his favorite part.
“I mean, it was really fun having all of our build days and all that,” Aaron said. “I think my favorite part was probably putting the engine on and seeing, seeing it move with the engine on. I mean, it was just a great experience, and what a great way to end off eighth grade year. “
The project was funded by a yearly grant from EWEB for 4J.