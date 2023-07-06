Moon Mountain Fire evacuation orders lifted as fire crews finish mop up

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry Western Lane District officials said on Wednesday night that evacuation orders have been lifted on the Moon Mountain Fire located east of Eugene.

Day shift fire crews held all fire lines in place on July 5, successfully clearing hazardous burning materials for half of the fire site, ODF said. State forestry officials said that four 20-person crews extinguished hot spots 100 feet into the perimeter of the fire, and there were no flare-ups despite hot and windy conditions.

Night crews patrolled the fire overnight, watching for any fires that may flare up and utilizing an infrared drone to search for hot spots, ODF said. Forestry officials said that fire crews would be reduced from 120 to 30 firefighters for July 6 shifts.

Only a slight amount of smoke is lingering in the air from the fire, and changing overnight conditions were expected to further cool down remaining hot spots that might produce smoke, ODF officials said.

State forestry officials said fuels reduction and habitat restoration work over the past 15 years by the City of Eugene Parks and Open Space Department provided firefighters with crucial access and a lighter fuel load in managing the fire. Once fire crews complete clearing flammable materials from the site, the site will be turned back over to the city, ODF said.

ODF officials said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.