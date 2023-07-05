Moon Mountain Fire shrinks to 34.4 acres, forestry officials say

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected today.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, the Southwest Clean Air
Agency, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have
issued an Air Quality Advisory for the Willamette Valley including
the Portland- Vancouver metro area, Salem, and Eugene- Springfield,
which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening.

A Ozone Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels
of ozone pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower
atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted conditions will
cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Wednesday evening.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen.
Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze. The agencies urge residents to protect their
health and limit activities that cause pollution during the heat.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
- Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
- Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northeast 3 to 7 mph early, becoming north 5 to 9 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph by early afternoon. Near gaps in the
Coast Range, wind becoming west to northwest 6 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph by 7 PM and continuing for the remainder of
the evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.

* HAINES...5 (moderate) to 6 (high).

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible,
especially from established fires. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or
firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do
not leave any type of fire unattended.

&&

Moon Mountain Fire shrinks to 34.4 acres, forestry officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
Moon Mountain Fire cleaned up

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry officials said on Wednesday morning that the Moon Mountain Fire located east of Eugene held overnight on Tuesday to 34.4 acres with no active fire on the ground.

Evacuation orders initially put into place still remain in effect as of the morning of July 5, ODF officials said.

ODF officials said that night fire crews assigned to the fire on July 4 located and marked 103 hot spots on the site that were still holding heat. Firefighters specifically focused on these hot spots and clearing flammable material 100 feet into the fire’s perimeter, state forestry officials said.

ODF said that while there is some smoke coming from the fire, fire crews hope to eliminate any lasting smoke by the end of the day on Wednesday. Total personnel assigned to the fire as of July 5 number more than 100, which includes four 20-person crews, each of which are assigned to a quarter of the fire, according to forestry officials.

ODF said that two engines, two water tenders and a bulldozer were working on scene, with a Type 2 helicopter available if needed. With high temperatures for Wednesday expected to reach the upper 90s and low humidity and slight winds in the forecast, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect from the National Weather Service until 11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to state forestry officials.

Current regulations related to ODF public fire restrictions can be found online. More information on evacuation orders and continuous updates can be found on the city’s website.

Tags

Recommended for you