Moon Mountain Fire shrinks to 34.4 acres, forestry officials say

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry officials said on Wednesday morning that the Moon Mountain Fire located east of Eugene held overnight on Tuesday to 34.4 acres with no active fire on the ground.

Evacuation orders initially put into place still remain in effect as of the morning of July 5, ODF officials said.

ODF officials said that night fire crews assigned to the fire on July 4 located and marked 103 hot spots on the site that were still holding heat. Firefighters specifically focused on these hot spots and clearing flammable material 100 feet into the fire’s perimeter, state forestry officials said.

ODF said that while there is some smoke coming from the fire, fire crews hope to eliminate any lasting smoke by the end of the day on Wednesday. Total personnel assigned to the fire as of July 5 number more than 100, which includes four 20-person crews, each of which are assigned to a quarter of the fire, according to forestry officials.

ODF said that two engines, two water tenders and a bulldozer were working on scene, with a Type 2 helicopter available if needed. With high temperatures for Wednesday expected to reach the upper 90s and low humidity and slight winds in the forecast, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect from the National Weather Service until 11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to state forestry officials.

Current regulations related to ODF public fire restrictions can be found online. More information on evacuation orders and continuous updates can be found on the city’s website.