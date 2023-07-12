Moon Mountain Park temporarily closed to assess post-fire hazards

EUGENE, Ore. – City of Eugene Parks and Open Space officials said that Moon Mountain Park will be temporarily closed through July 28 as staff work to assess safety hazards in the wake of a recent wildfire.
The Moon Mountain Fire burned 34.4 acres, with the majority of the fire burning grasses and vegetation on upland prairie, the city said. City officials said that staff will be examining the park’s trail and surrounding areas for safety hazards stemming from the fire.
Fuels reduction and habitat restoration work performed over the past 15 years helped ease access to the site for firefighters, the city said. Parks officials said that windy and hot weather conditions, steep terrain and vegetation such as poison oak and blackberry bushes challenged firefighters, despite the fire’s relatively small size. The fire’s cause is still under investigation, city officials said.
Parks officials said that the next step beyond the temporary closure is development of a long-term site restoration plan. The park is an undeveloped natural area in Eugene’s Ridgeline Park system and its vegetation ranges from wildflowers to conifer forests, the city said.
Updates on the Moon Mountain Park restoration can be followed online.