...VERY DRY AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT INTO
SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for
strong easterly winds with critically dry conditions on Friday
night into Saturday. Confidence has increased for the Cascades and
Cascade foothills, especially above 2000 ft.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 605, 606, 607, 660, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa
Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 8 to 17 mph with gusts up to 25 mph along
higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed

Cedar Creek Fire closure area September 7

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected.

As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey Mountain trailhead in the west to just past the Deschutes/Lane County line in the east, and from the Roaring River Ridge trailhead in the north to Highway 58 in the south. Officials say Highway 58 itself is not closed at the moment. Unauthorized individuals will be fined and possibly jailed if found in the closure area, which firefighting officials say is in place to protect public safety and allow firefighters to focus on combating the blaze.

Officials say the Cedar Creek fire is burning 18,143 acres and is 12% contained as of September 7. The announcement of the expanded closure comes moments after Lane Fire Defense Chief Chad Minter ordered several fire task forces in Oregon to return to Lane County in preparation for high temperatures and possible heavy winds.

