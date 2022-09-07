More areas around Cedar Creek Fire closed

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Fire officials have announced the closure order for areas in and around the Cedar Creek Fire has been expanded due to its relatively rapid growth, and that further closures are expected.

As of September 7, the closure around the Cedar Creek Fire now stretches from the Aubrey Mountain trailhead in the west to just past the Deschutes/Lane County line in the east, and from the Roaring River Ridge trailhead in the north to Highway 58 in the south. Officials say Highway 58 itself is not closed at the moment. Unauthorized individuals will be fined and possibly jailed if found in the closure area, which firefighting officials say is in place to protect public safety and allow firefighters to focus on combating the blaze.

Officials say the Cedar Creek fire is burning 18,143 acres and is 12% contained as of September 7. The announcement of the expanded closure comes moments after Lane Fire Defense Chief Chad Minter ordered several fire task forces in Oregon to return to Lane County in preparation for high temperatures and possible heavy winds.