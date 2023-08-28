More Bedrock Fire evacuation areas reduced to Level 1 (Be Ready) notice

LOWELL, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s officials announced on Monday morning the reduction of evacuation notices for several areas near the Bedrock Fire, authorities said.

The LCSO said that Peninsula Road east of Timber Creek and Big Fall Creek Road east of the intersection with Peninsula Road are now at a Level 1 (Be Ready) notice. Areas continuing at a Level 1 notice include Winberry Creek Road east of milepost 4, Big Fall Creek Road east of Winberry Creek Road to Peninsula Road, and Peninsula Road along the south of Fall Creek Reservoir to Timber Creek, authorities said.

Deputies said that Level 1(Be Ready) evacuation notices mean that residents should be aware of danger in their area and monitor media and mobile devices for the latest evacuation updates. A small area west of the fire’s western edge remains on Level 2(Be Set) notice, with residents advised to be ready to leave the area immediately if fire conditions change, authorities said.

Fire management officials said the Bedrock Fire, now up to 71% contained and burning 31,592 acres as of August 28, didn’t measurably grow since Sunday, and firefighters are continuing to secure the containment line along the northwest portion of its perimeter. Despite cooling weather conditions, dry fuels and active burning is expected to continue, authorities said.

Weather forecasts for the evening of August 28 call for cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and a chance for precipitation, officials said.