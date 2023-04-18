More Exploding Whales gear is on the way following opening game

EUGENE, Ore. -- P.K. Park was the site of a new season for the Eugene Emeralds. This season has a large amount of attention following last year, when the team won the Northwest League Championship for the second time in a row. Team officials say they are aiming for a third. In addition to the teams on-field successes, fans are just as excited for the team's newly announced alternate identity known as the Eugene Exploding Whales.

The identity itself pays homage to an incident that occurred in Florence in the 1970's where a whale was beached on land and blown up with dynamite. Years later, the nearly 70-year-old baseball franchise decided to have that event be the foundation for their new identity during various games throughout the season. Team managers said that they had to go through a lot of hard work to get the logo approved, but when it finally was complete, they said the outcome was worth it. Assistant General Manager Matt Dompe said the Ems had been planning the identity before the COVID-29 pandemic, and added that they had to put in a lot of hard work to get it approved.

“So, this year we decided to unveil it and honestly, it couldn't have been any better than it has been so far,” Dompe said. "We've all been kind of blown away by the reaction nationwide, not just the locals in Oregon.”

Emeralds General Manager Allen Benavides has overseen the entire merchandise operation and said that the huge demand for the Exploding Whale gear really left his organization scrambling, trying to purchase more hats and clothing to appease the growing number of fans.

“We sold out of apparel in hours, we sold out of our baseball caps in 90 seconds, 90 seconds,” Benavides said. “We have re-upped and we have put in huge orders so we'll have some stuff for the home stand and a lot of it's still coming in, but we’re excited to share the new brand."

The new identity is not only a way to shed light on the Emeralds’s organization, but also on the team’s partnership with Oregon State University, which will donate money to further help in mammal research and ocean preservation.

"We're working with the mammal Institute at Oregon State University to talk about climate change and why are we whales beaching themselves, how does climate change affect the migration patterns,” Benavides said. “At the end of the season we're going to auction them off and we're going to donate the proceeds to the mammal Institute."

Eugene Emeralds management wants to ensure fans that the Exploding Whales identity will be a long-term alternate uniform for many years to come.