More Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation orders for Tyee Ridge Complex

UMPQUA, Ore. – With the fires that make up the Tyee Ridge Complex spreading, authorities are issuing more urgent evacuation orders for the surrounding area.
All residents in homes on Lighthouse Road, Millwood Drive, Briarwood Road, Hubbard Creek Road from the 11000 block to Millwod Drive, and 4900 Hubbard Creek Road are ordered to evacuate the area immediately. They should not stop to gather any more belongings, and should leave as quickly and safely as possible.
Previously existing evacuation orders are still in effect. A map of evacuation areas is available at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office’s website.