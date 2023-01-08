More Oregon Families Now Qualify for Affordable Child Care Program

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 16 to 21 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. Gale Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 2 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&